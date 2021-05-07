New tapas restaurant for Lytham's former Gusto premises

Fino Tapas, which has operated in Preston since 2018, is opening a second branch in the Lytham Square restaurant quarter area.

Its new home will be in Grade II-listed premises in Dicconson Terrace previously occupied by the Gusto eaterie, which closed last year after four years in the town.

'Coming soon' signs have been posted by Fino Tapas outside the building and pictured on its Facebook site, with the company adding: "We cannot wait to open the doors in June 2021"

Fino Tapas is coming soon to Lytham

The brainchild of restaurant entrepreneur and owner Mark O’Rourke, Fino Tapas is a Preston success story and Mark is intending to expand further this year, with a total of four new restaurants across the North West, including one in Blackpool as well as the Lytham premises, creating up to 250 new jobs.

Since opening in Preston in 2018, modern Spanish tapas restaurant Fino Tapas has gone from strength to strength and last year, moved from its original site in St Wilfrid’s Street to the larger, former Tiggis on Guildhall Street – to meet the demands for more social-distanced dining and the Fino Delivery service.

Mark said “We’re very excited to be extending the Fino Tapas brand across Lancashire, Cumbria and Cheshire. The Preston restaurant has a huge, loyal customer base and continues to attract new customers, thanks to a buzzing night time culture and growing quality food and drink scene in the city.

The Grade II-listed premises in Dicconson Terrace were previously occupied by Gusto

“The Lancashire coast provides an opportunity to develop two great new sites in tourism destinations. Both Lytham and Blackpool have benefitted from multi-million-pound investments and look set to see a boost in staycations, as people look for traditional seaside breaks.

"Each restaurant will serve the authentic quality Spanish cuisine that we have become known for and reflect the style and ambiance of our first Fino Tapas, but they will have their own very individual character.”

In August, the Blackpool restaurant will open in the former Bella Italia on Church Street and in Kendal and Chester, Fino Tapas will breathe new life into Grade II -listed town centre pubs.

“We’re making a considerable investment in each of these locations and creating job opportunities for the community,” added Mark.

Fino Tapas' premises in Guildhall Street, Preston

“After the challenging year we’ve had in hospitality, it feels good to be introducing a new brand and our authentic taste of Spain, to these popular North West town centres.”

“Our aim is to develop the Fino Tapas brand in more sites across the UK.”

Mark also owns the Otters Pocket and 263 in Preston, with his first presence in the city having been We Don’t Give A Fork, since sold.

Previous occupant of the Lytham building, Gusto, brought 60 new jobs to the town when it opened in 2016, but didn't reopen after last year's first lockdown and confirmed its closure later in the year.

Gusto said in a statement at the time: “It’s with a heavy heart that we announce the permanent closure of our restaurant in Lytham.

“Covid-19 has had a significant impact on our business, like many in the industry, and we’ve had to make the incredibly tough decision to close in Lytham in order to protect the future of Gusto."

