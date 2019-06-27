New Subway to open soon in Fulwood, but Burger King quash reports of a new burger restaurant

Fifteen jobs will be created when a new Subway opens at Preston’s newest retail park this summer.

It has been confirmed that the sandwich and salad chain will be taking a unit at Eastway retail park, which is currently under construction.

Work on the new Eastway retail park

Subway Regional Development Agent, Neil Denny said: “In late August, Subway will be opening a store at the new Eastway retail park in Fulwood, Preston. We’re excited to be bringing our fresh Subs, salads and snacks to the wide variety of people and groups that will use the park.

“We’re especially pleased to create 15 full and part time jobs with this new store which is opening as a result of an increase in customer demand within the area.”

The retail park will also feature an Aldi store - set to bring up to 30 jobs - and a drive-thru Costa Coffee that will create 18 jobs.

Reports locally that a Burger King will also be opening at the retail park were knocked back by the fast food chain today.

A spokesman for Burger King said: “We do not currently have any information regarding a restaurant at this location”.

Other reports that a B&M Bargains will be opening next to Aldi are also unconfirmed.

A scheme for a mini retail park in Fulwood has been on the radar of Preston Council planning officers for several years with outline planning permission granted back in 2015. Access to the site will be from Oliver’s Place only.