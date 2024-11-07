New strategic partners revealed for Preston Partnership

Fast growing Preston private-sector led membership body, Preston Partnership, has revealed 13 new strategic partners on the 12-month anniversary of its relaunch.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Preston Partnership relaunched in October 2023 and has since welcomed over 200 new members to the organisation.

The organisation represents the private sector to work with Preston City Council, Lancashire County Council, UCLan and other partners to shape and implement future regeneration plans, while promoting the city.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The partnership can now reveal 13 new strategic partners, which will invest £2,000 per year to support the organisation’s activities. They include:

Preston Partnership board

BDP: International practice of architects, designers, engineers and urbanists

Cassidy + Ashton: North West practice of architects, planners and surveyors

Core Network Group: Provider of fibre, VoIP and IT infrastructure services to clients across the UK

Cotton Court: Serviced and virtual office provider, along with business services

Eric Wright: Lancashire-based property developer and construction group

Freshfield: North West PR and communications consultancy

Harrison Drury: North West law firm

Heaton Group: UK property development company

Hy Hotel: Leisure operator and property development group

North and Western Lancashire Chamber of Commerce: Lancashire’s largest private sector membership body

Story Homes: Housing developer with schemes across the North West

University of Central Lancashire

Wrkspace: Serviced and virtual office provider, with sites across Preston

Senior representatives from the new partners will form Preston Partnership’s Strategic Advisory Panel and lead working groups across sector priorities.

Alongside support from UK Shared Prosperity Fund and Preston BID, the investment will also contribute to the running of Preston Partnership’s popular events programme, help commission evidence-based studies to inform policy makers, and support its efforts to promote Preston on a regional and national stage.

Speaking on the new partners, Beckie Joyce, Preston Partnership’s head of business development, said: “The strategic partners will be the engine room of the partnership and, working alongside our members, will help inform the strategic agenda of the partnership and our priorities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s a brilliant representation of sectoral talent with some national firms getting involved. This is testament to the appeal of Preston as a city on the rise with huge potential. It’s our role to help the city realise that potential and our partners will play an important part.”

Since Preston Partnership’s relaunch in October 2023, it has secured a place and a voice on the new Preston Regeneration Board (PRB), alongside the leaders of Lancashire County Council, Preston City Councils and UCLan.

It has also helped shape the new Preston 35 Regeneration Plan and launch at UKREiiF in May 2024, while powering the creation of the new Preston Innovates sub-group, which is running a series of innovation-themed events and initiatives to help the growth of innovation in Preston.

Over 400 people have also attended its four #InTheCity events, which have taken place across the city in 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

John Chesworth, chairman of Preston Partnership, added: “Our goal in Autumn 2023 was to build an ambitious partnership of over 100 members to help us shape Preston’s future and tell a relentlessly positive Preston’s story, and we have been bowled over by the interest.

“This reminds us that there is huge passion and intent from the private sector to see Preston evolve and grow, and become a dynamic economic engine of the Preston city region and the North.

“The calibre of the new strategic partners and the investment they have made will build on the momentum of the last 12 months.”

In Autumn 2024, Preston Partnership launched a consultation that will inform a new Preston Economic Plan, due to be revealed in 2025.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Beckie Joyce added: “We have 13 strategic partners and are now ready to open the doors for seven more. We welcome applications from businesses in the manufacturing, engineering, security, professional services, energy, transport and logistics sectors. It’s a great opportunity to play a key role in shaping the future of Preston.”

Membership of Preston Partnership is £100 per year, with Strategic Partner membership £2,000 per year. For more information, visit www.prestonpartnership.org.

Preston Partnership originally formed in 2018 with Preston City Council and University of Central Lancashire (UCLan). The organisation led the creation of Preston’s Towns Fund board which secured £20.9million in 2021 to kick-start a £200m regeneration of the city’s cultural Harris Quarter.