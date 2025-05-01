New Storage Service Launches in Lancashire - Helping Locals Cut Costs by Over 60%

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Box Co. offers a new 'storage by the box' model that will help Lancashire locals store for less.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As the cost-of-living crisis continues to squeeze households and small businesses across the North West, a new storage provider has launched in Lancashire with a bold promise: to offer secure, flexible storage at a fraction of the usual cost.

The Box Co., a fast-growing UK storage company, has announced its expansion into the region, introducing a storage-by-the-box model that is set to disrupt the local market.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Unlike traditional self-storage providers that charge a flat monthly fee for an entire unit, The Box Co. charges customers only for the number of boxes they actually store. With prices starting from just 79p per week per box, the service undercuts the cost of standard unit storage by more than 60% in many cases.

Lancashire locals can now pay for storage by the box

According to recent data from local facilities such as Leyland Self Storage and national sources including Compare My Move and Checkatrade, a typical 25 square foot unit in Lancashire can cost around £58 to £60 per month.

Larger units, such as those sized at 100 square feet, can reach prices as high as £190 per month, depending on location and facility features.

The Box Co.'s approach is both cost-effective and convenient.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Customers can book storage online in under two minutes, after which The Box Co. collects items directly from their door, stores them securely in its regional facility, and returns them to any UK address upon request.

Labelling Boxes To Go Into Storage

This model eliminates the need for customers to transport their belongings themselves or commit to larger units than necessary.

A spokesperson for The Box Co. commented: "Lancashire residents have long faced high storage costs, often paying for far more space than they actually need.

"Our service was created to solve that problem. Whether you’re a student in Preston, a growing family in Chorley, or a small business in Lancaster, our model makes storage more accessible, more flexible, and significantly more affordable. We handle the collection, the storage, and the return - and we only charge for the space you actually use."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The launch comes at a time when demand for flexible storage options is on the rise. With more people working from home, moving house, or managing growing inventories for online businesses, secure offsite storage has become an increasingly sought-after solution.

However, the traditional self-storage industry has been criticised for lack of transparency, inflexible pricing structures, and hidden fees.

The Box Co. aims to offer an alternative. Their storage facilities are equipped with 24/7 security, restricted access, and include insurance coverage at £100 per box for all stored items.

Customers can book collections from anywhere in Lancashire, including Burnley, Fylde, Ribble Valley, Hyndburn, Rossendale, Pendle, Preston, and beyond.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The company, which has already served more than 150,000 customers nationwide, reports over 120,000 items stored and a customer satisfaction score of 96%.

Its quick expansion across the UK shows a shift in the industry toward more tech-enabled, user-centric services.

For more information or to request a free quote, visit www.theboxco.co.uk.