Chamo is a new South American Street Food restaurant based at 37 Moor Lane, close to the UCLan and not far from the redeveloped Adelphi roundabout.

Created by three local Preston lads, Chamo is bringing something new to Preston’s food scene, drawing inspiration from the lively world of South American street food.

Junaid Bangi, Jamil Bangi, Sam Kitson combined both passion for food and entrepreneurship to introduce something truly distinctive to their hometown creating a place they too would love to visit.

Junaid Bangi, Jamil Bangi, Sam Kitson.

At the heart of its menu, you’ll find the ‘arepa’ – cornmeal patties generously stuffed with succulent pulled meats, homemade sauces, and crisp salads. Chamo’s diverse menu also caters to both vegan and halal dietary preferences, ensuring there’s something for everyone.

Junaid said: “Born and raised in Preston, we've witnessed our city's transformation into the diverse and vibrant place it is today.

“With a community that includes both students and locals, there's a genuine appetite for something fresh and exciting—a casual dining experience that can stand toe-to-toe with the likes of Manchester and Liverpool.

“Chamo was born from drawing inspiration from the lively world of South American street food.”

The new business has already attracted those on social media with vibrant videos and pictures of delicious food. You can follow what they are up to @clubchamo on Instagram and TikTok.

Jamil Bangi said: “It took us over a year to reach this point, but it was crucial for us to ensure that everything was just right before opening our doors – from the bold flavors and relaxing atmosphere to the central location and affordable pricing.