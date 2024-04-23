New Show Homes Mark Third Anniversary of Burscough Development

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

This weekend (April 27 and 28) Anwyl will be opening the doors to two new show homes. Buyers will be welcomed with prosecco and canapes as they enjoy their first look inside the professionally styled, furnished examples of the four-bedroom detached Ascot and Stratford house types.

Anwyl area sales manager Amy Houlihan said: “We’re proud to be part of the wider Yew Tree Farm development helping to provide much-needed new homes in Burscough. We’ve come along way since we opened the original show homes three years ago. We’ve now sold 86 homes – that’s half of the private sale homes on the development we currently have planning approval for. Our homeowners include a mix of first time buyers, families and downsizers. They’ve become friends as well as neighbours and there’s a good sense of community in the new neighbourhood.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“With building work progressing well we’re moving into new show homes. We know buying a home is a big deal and viewing the show homes will help buyers imagine themselves living here.”

A street scene of new Anwyl homes at Priory Gardens in Burscough

Located on Chancel Way, Priory Gardens will eventually feature 267 new homes. This includes 94 affordable homes, around a third of which have been provided to date.

Anwyl is selling a choice of three and four-bedroom homes, with current prices from £294,995 for a three-bedroom detached Bunbury.

The new Ascot style show home has a feature bay window to the lounge, which is at the front. The large open-plan kitchen/dining space opens onto the garden via French doors. There’s also a utility and cloakroom.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Upstairs, three of the four bedrooms are doubles, one with en-suite. This means the family bathroom serves just three bedrooms.

The double fronted Stratford is a generously proportioned family home and is already on sale, meaning it will only be available to view for a limited time only. On one side of the hallway, spanning the depth of the property, is the lounge. The open plan kitchen and dining room is on the other side of the hallway, with French doors leading out to the garden. Again, there’s a practical utility and handy cloakroom.

Upstairs, all four bedrooms are doubles. The main bedroom benefits from an en-suite to complement the family bathroom.

Anwyl’s new homes at Priory Gardens are eligible to be purchased with a “green mortgage” thanks to their energy efficiency. Alternatively, buyers could find they’re able to access lower mortgage rates with the Own New Rate Reducer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Amy explained: “Through our partnership with Own New we’ll pay a contribution to your lender. This means they’ll offer a more competitive interest rate during the initial period of your mortgage and you’ll enjoy lower monthly repayments.”

Anwyl’s new homes in Burscough are being built close to a range of facilities including shops and schools. There’s a Booths supermarket nearby, while Ormskirk, with its popular food and drink market, is just a 10-minute drive away. The cities of Preston, Liverpool and Manchester are easy to reach too.

To find out more about life at Priory Gardens, join Anwyl for the opening of the new show homes this weekend (April 27/28).