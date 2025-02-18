New shisha lounge and restaurant planned in Preston

By Paul Faulkner

Local Democracy Reporter

Published 18th Feb 2025, 01:25 BST
A new shisha joint could be coming to Preston A new shisha joint could be coming to Preston
A new shisha joint could be coming to Preston | Pixabay
A shisha lounge could be set to open on a main route into Preston.

Plans have been unveiled for the outlet – which would also function as a restaurant – on Fylde Road at the junction with Aqueduct Street.

Shisha is flavoured tobacco, usually smoked amongst groups of people as a way of socialising.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

If approved, the venue will include smoking and eating areas, as well as offering mocktails.

>>>Sign up for our free newsletters now

The venture has been proposed for the ground floor of the unit currently occupied by Kevin Roper Interiors, which is planning to open a new showroom within its workshop premises on nearby Bold Street later this year.

The site of the proposed Shisha lounge, on Fylde Road - with the current furniture business set to open a new showroom nearbyThe site of the proposed Shisha lounge, on Fylde Road - with the current furniture business set to open a new showroom nearby
The site of the proposed Shisha lounge, on Fylde Road - with the current furniture business set to open a new showroom nearby | Google

Odour assessments submitted as part of the application for permission for the lounge conclude that smells emanating from the kitchen would pose more of a potential problem to nearby residents than those resulting from the emission of shisha smoke.

“Appropriate mitigation” in the cooking area will be required to reduce any possible impact to “an acceptable level”, the analysis states.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In contrast, the risk of negative effects from the smell of shisha itself was “not considered to be significant” after taking into account the likely scale of any external emissions.

The noise impact of the venture, however, was initially regarded as being excessive for residents living on the first floor of the building.

But measures including improvements to windows and use of a noise limiter would, it is claimed, be sufficient to “ensure the likelihood of adverse impacts is kept to a minimum”.

Related topics:Preston

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice