New scheme aims to help Lancashire growing businesses get ready for investment or sale

A new support programme has been launched, Scale to Sale, a first of its kind collaboration between Lancashire’s scaleup support service, Two Zero, which is led by Lancashire County Council, and Sales Geek, an award-winning sales training consultancy firm based in Blackburn.

The programme is specifically targeted to scaleup businesses which have grown at least 20 per cent per year (staff or turnover) over each of the past three years with a minimum of 10 staff. Over a six-month period, they will work with Sales Geek’s experts to grow their firm in a sustainable way and plan for their future.

They will also learn what makes a company attractive to both investors and investees and implement this knowledge.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Richard Few of Sales Geek which is supporting the Scale to Sale programme in Lancashire

This programme is two thirds funded by Lancashire County Council, which will contribute £2,000. Businesses are expected to contribute the remaining £1,000. The application deadline for the programme is February 14.

Amin Vepari, programme manager at Two Zero, said: “Scaleups are vital to the growth of Lancashire’s economy and need different support to achieve their full potential. For some of these businesses, the owner’s ambition may be to attract external investment or sell completely, allowing a different management team to help take the company to another level of growth.”

Richard Few, founder of Sales Geek, said: “Sales Geek has worked with thousands of business owners across the UK to grow by developing their sales and marketing strategies. However, we find that while growing their firm, many do not consider or discuss their long-term goal, whether that is sale, investment or another option.

“Scale to Sale provides a unique opportunity to scaleup owners to receive support to help them grow in a structured way, assess their future options and make their firm attractive to investors and investees.”

Scale to Sale aims to help businesses which have grown at least 20 per cent per year over each of the past three years to get ready for investment or sale

or more information, eligibility criteria and to apply for the programme, please visit: https://www.twozerolancs.com/programmes/scaletosale/

Sales Geek is itself a scaleup business and benefitted from Two Zero’s Scaleup Resurgence programme. last year. The firm has since won a succession of business awards including Scaleup Business of the Year at the BIBAS 2021.

Richard added: "Benefitting from Two Zero has highlighted to us how valuable business support can be for fast-growing businesses and we’re delighted to now be working with Two Zero to deliver Scale to Sale.

"For scaleup owners and founders considering their future, we think this programme is a no brainer."