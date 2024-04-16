New Dinky Dots play centre for babies and toddlers opens at Charnock Farm in Leyland
A new Scandinavian-inspired play centre for babies and toddlers has opened in Leyland.
Dinky Dots - a calming, gentle play space - opened its doors on Monday at Charnock Farm in Wigan Road.
“Dinky Dots is a beautiful, Scandinavian-style play space, perfect for under 5’s,” says the website.
“We want Dinky Dots to be a home from home, lovingly created so you and your dinky dot can play, explore and spend quality time together in a cosy and nurturing environment.
“With only 7 children per session, Dinky Dots will provide a unique space for little ones to play, explore and grow whilst making friends and memories.”
Stay & play sessions (what’s included)
The tastefully decorated play centre has handcrafted, wooden toys including a play kitchen and workbench with tools, dolls house and lots of other educational toys and games.
Each session is 1 hour 15 minutes, with singing/story time to end the session.
What ages is it suitable for?
Dinky Dots says play sessions are most suitable for children aged 12 months to 5 years, however, children of all ages are welcome.
How much is it?
Play sessions are priced at £7.50 for one hour and 15 minutes (for one child and one adult).
Babies in arms are free of charge with a paying sibling.
How do I book?
Sessions can be booked online between 9.30am and 4pm at the scheduled times below.
(2) 11.15am to 12.30pm
(3) 1pm to 2.15pm
(4) 2.45pm - 4pm
Where is it?
Dinky Dots is located at Charnock Farm - just minutes from the M6 and M65 motorways, and within walking distance of Buckshaw Village.
There is a large car park and Charnock Farm also features a family friendly pub, café, duck pond and animals on site for visitors to enjoy.
