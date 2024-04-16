Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A new Scandinavian-inspired play centre for babies and toddlers has opened in Leyland.

Dinky Dots - a calming, gentle play space - opened its doors on Monday at Charnock Farm in Wigan Road.

Dinky Dots Play Space opened on Monday at Charnock Farm in Wigan Road, Leyland

“Dinky Dots is a beautiful, Scandinavian-style play space, perfect for under 5’s,” says the website.

“We want Dinky Dots to be a home from home, lovingly created so you and your dinky dot can play, explore and spend quality time together in a cosy and nurturing environment.

“With only 7 children per session, Dinky Dots will provide a unique space for little ones to play, explore and grow whilst making friends and memories.”

The tastefully decorated play centre has handcrafted, wooden toys including a play kitchen and workbench with tools, dolls house and lots of other educational toys and games.

Stay & play sessions (what’s included)

Each session is 1 hour 15 minutes, with singing/story time to end the session.

What ages is it suitable for?

Dinky Dots says play sessions are most suitable for children aged 12 months to 5 years, however, children of all ages are welcome.

How much is it?

Play sessions are priced at £7.50 for one hour and 15 minutes (for one child and one adult).

Babies in arms are free of charge with a paying sibling.

How do I book?

Sessions can be booked online between 9.30am and 4pm at the scheduled times below.

(1) - 9.30am to 10.45am

(2) 11.15am to 12.30pm

(3) 1pm to 2.15pm

(4) 2.45pm - 4pm

Where is it?

Dinky Dots is located at Charnock Farm - just minutes from the M6 and M65 motorways, and within walking distance of Buckshaw Village.