New Dinky Dots play centre for babies and toddlers opens at Charnock Farm in Leyland

The new ‘Scandi-style’ play centre offers a cosy and calming environment for little ones - this is everything you need to know...
By Matthew Calderbank
Published 16th Apr 2024, 15:08 BST
Updated 16th Apr 2024, 15:25 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A new Scandinavian-inspired play centre for babies and toddlers has opened in Leyland.

Dinky Dots - a calming, gentle play space - opened its doors on Monday at Charnock Farm in Wigan Road.

Dinky Dots Play Space opened on Monday at Charnock Farm in Wigan Road, LeylandDinky Dots Play Space opened on Monday at Charnock Farm in Wigan Road, Leyland
Dinky Dots Play Space opened on Monday at Charnock Farm in Wigan Road, Leyland
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Dinky Dots is a beautiful, Scandinavian-style play space, perfect for under 5’s,” says the website.

“We want Dinky Dots to be a home from home, lovingly created so you and your dinky dot can play, explore and spend quality time together in a cosy and nurturing environment.

“With only 7 children per session, Dinky Dots will provide a unique space for little ones to play, explore and grow whilst making friends and memories.”

The tastefully decorated play centre has handcrafted, wooden toys including a play kitchen and workbench with tools, dolls house and lots of other educational toys and games.The tastefully decorated play centre has handcrafted, wooden toys including a play kitchen and workbench with tools, dolls house and lots of other educational toys and games.
The tastefully decorated play centre has handcrafted, wooden toys including a play kitchen and workbench with tools, dolls house and lots of other educational toys and games.

Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone.

Stay & play sessions (what’s included)

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The tastefully decorated play centre has handcrafted, wooden toys including a play kitchen and workbench with tools, dolls house and lots of other educational toys and games.

Each session is 1 hour 15 minutes, with singing/story time to end the session.

What ages is it suitable for?

Dinky Dots says play sessions are most suitable for children aged 12 months to 5 years, however, children of all ages are welcome.

How much is it?

Play sessions are priced at £7.50 for one hour and 15 minutes (for one child and one adult).

Babies in arms are free of charge with a paying sibling.

Sign up for our free newsletters now

How do I book?

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Sessions can be booked online between 9.30am and 4pm at the scheduled times below.

(1) - 9.30am to 10.45am

(2) 11.15am to 12.30pm

(3) 1pm to 2.15pm

(4) 2.45pm - 4pm

Where is it?

Dinky Dots is located at Charnock Farm - just minutes from the M6 and M65 motorways, and within walking distance of Buckshaw Village.

There is a large car park and Charnock Farm also features a family friendly pub, café, duck pond and animals on site for visitors to enjoy.

Related topics:Lancashire

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.