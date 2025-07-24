New sales masterclass launches to help Lancashire businesses sell smarter

Lancashire’s sales professionals are set to benefit from a brand-new Sales Masterclass programme – designed to sharpen sales skills, build revenue confidence and unlock growth potential.

Delivered in partnership with Sales Geek and endorsed by the Institute of Sales Professionals (ISP), the programme offers accredited, cutting-edge training for anyone responsible for sales – no matter their industry or level of experience.

The Sales Masterclass blends advanced sales theory with real-world application and includes exclusive peer-to-peer sessions, giving attendees the chance to share best practices and learn from each other in an informal setting.

The masterclasses are part of a series of training sessions hosted by the North & Western Lancashire Chamber of Commerce from its brand-new training facility, Chamber Meeting Spaces, at its Fulwood HQ in Preston.

Chamber Meetings Spaces in Preston

Led by experienced sales experts Darren Neill and Tony Greenwood, the programme will cover:

Buyer psychology & trust-based selling

Prospecting & closing techniques

Objection prevention & pipeline optimisation

Post-sale relationship building

CPD-accredited learning

A spokesperson for the North & Western Lancashire Chamber of Commerce, said: “This isn’t just training – it’s a full-on support ecosystem. Whether you’re smashing your targets or just getting started, this masterclass will push you forward with practical strategies, peer-led sessions, and insights from top professionals who’ve been there and done it.

“Expect energy. Expect results. And expect to be part of a fast-growing community of sales-driven leaders across Lancashire.”

The Sales Masterclasses will take place at the Chamber's Meeting Spaces in Preston

Participants will walk away with actionable tools, expert insight and a powerful local network – all for just £99+VAT per year for Chamber members.

Places are limited. To book your spot, email [email protected] or call 01772 653000.