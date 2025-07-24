New sales masterclass launches to help Lancashire businesses sell smarter
Delivered in partnership with Sales Geek and endorsed by the Institute of Sales Professionals (ISP), the programme offers accredited, cutting-edge training for anyone responsible for sales – no matter their industry or level of experience.
The Sales Masterclass blends advanced sales theory with real-world application and includes exclusive peer-to-peer sessions, giving attendees the chance to share best practices and learn from each other in an informal setting.
The masterclasses are part of a series of training sessions hosted by the North & Western Lancashire Chamber of Commerce from its brand-new training facility, Chamber Meeting Spaces, at its Fulwood HQ in Preston.
Led by experienced sales experts Darren Neill and Tony Greenwood, the programme will cover:
- Buyer psychology & trust-based selling
- Prospecting & closing techniques
- Objection prevention & pipeline optimisation
- Post-sale relationship building
- CPD-accredited learning
A spokesperson for the North & Western Lancashire Chamber of Commerce, said: “This isn’t just training – it’s a full-on support ecosystem. Whether you’re smashing your targets or just getting started, this masterclass will push you forward with practical strategies, peer-led sessions, and insights from top professionals who’ve been there and done it.
“Expect energy. Expect results. And expect to be part of a fast-growing community of sales-driven leaders across Lancashire.”
Participants will walk away with actionable tools, expert insight and a powerful local network – all for just £99+VAT per year for Chamber members.
Places are limited. To book your spot, email [email protected] or call 01772 653000.