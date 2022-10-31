Set to open its doors in Westhoughton on November 18, Ewe will replace India Gate and serve up modern, British and globally inspired dishes with a warm countryside welcome.

This million-pound project has a capacity of 150 and will welcome live music from local musicians with the venue also set to open an outdoor terrace in 2023, with stunning views overlooking Rivington Pike, making it ideal for weddings.

Showcasing a seasonally changing menu of classic and locally sourced signature dishes, executive chef Maros Surovka’s menu takes inspiration from the four elements, earth (signature dishes like Shepard’s pie and beef wellington), water (seafood), air (chicken and duck-based dishes) and fire (sizzling steaks from the grill). This also includes favourites such pasta and pizza, as well as vegan and vegetarian options.

The new project will include an outdoor terrace with views of Rivington Pike.

Alongside an a-la-carte, afternoon tea and private dining menu, there will be a special lunch offering to enjoy, plus a variety of theatrically served cocktails.

From the team behind Manchester’s successful ‘Yours’ restaurant and bar the venue will be headed up by operations manager Nathan Baxter, who has previously worked for Neighbourhood and Victors, and GM Remi Khodr, who previously opened The Black Friar.

Nathan said: “We are so excited to be opening this unique dining experience in the heart of rural Bolton. We’re proud to be using quality, local suppliers and to be bringing something special to the community. The name Ewe was inspired by our countryside location and also our mission to offer a unique dining experience.”