The former Lidl supermarket in Leyland will soon be a superstore selling motorcycle accessories.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lidl vacated the unit at Churchill Way Retail Park, near McDonald’s, last February and the site has since remained unoccupied.

But not for much longer.

J&S Accessories

J&S Accessories, one of the UK's leading retailers of motorcycle helmets, clothing and accessories, will move it’s Preston branch to the Leyland retail park next month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A date for the closure of the Preston store in New Hall Lane, next to United Carpets, has not been confirmed at this stage. Likewise, an opening date for the new Leyland superstore has yet to be confirmed, but the doors are expected to open sometime this summer.

Announcing the move on Facebook, J&S said: “We are delighted to inform you that we are moving premises to our new 14,500sq ft superstore on Churchill Way, Leyland (formerly Lidl and opposite McDonalds).

“Thanks to all our wonderful and loyal customers like you, we have outgrown our current store and have found a more modern space that matches our ambition and enables us to bring you more choice, fantastic stock availability, all at the very best prices.

“For more information and updates about our new superstore opening, follow and like us on Facebook.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Please note that it's business is as usual at J&S Preston until the grand opening of our new superstore in Leyland.

“With thanks from all the team at J&S Preston.”

J&S Accessories

Hundreds of brands

The J&S website says its stores stock a huge range of motorcycle helmets, clothing and accessories - you can find more about their stocked brands here.

“To ensure you can find your perfect motorbike gear we hold one of the largest selections of motorbike helmets, jackets, jeans, suits, Kevlar denim jeans, boots, gloves and body armour available from all the top manufacturers, so you'll be spoilt for choice,” says the website.

“In 2011 we bought the brands BKS, Frank Thomas and Red Route from The Frank Thomas Group, which have since become bigger and stronger; innovating, developing and expanding.”

You can find further updates on their Facebook page.