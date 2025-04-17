New public lifesaving equipment on Garstang Road

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Central Power Services has installed a new defibrillator at its head office on Garstang Road, Preston. The public-access defibrillator is located at the front of the building and is available for anyone to use at any time.

It has also been registered on The Circuit, the national defibrillator network used by all ambulance services across the UK. This means that in the event of a cardiac arrest nearby, if 999 is called, the emergency services can easily locate the CPS defibrillator.

Access to this equipment increases the chances of saving lives when cardiac arrests happen. Around 30,000 out-of-hospital cardiac arrests happen each year, and defibrillators can help to restart someone’s heart while waiting for emergency services to arrive by delivering a high-energy shock to the heart.

Two members of the CPS team have undergone formal training to use the defibrillator. However, the device is designed to be user-friendly and can be operated by anyone in an emergency, with clear instructions provided.

The Central Power Services team with the new defibrillator

Russell Pritchard, UK Sales Manager, said: “Although we hope the defibrillator is never needed, we felt it was important to have one on site to contribute to the safety and wellbeing of our team and the local community. As a company that has supplied critical power solutions to essential healthcare facilities, including NHS trusts, for decades now, we understand the importance of having readily-available equipment that can save lives in an emergency.”

CPS also has the same equipment installed at its Cannock location.