Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Preston’s newest takeaway ‘Ghosted’ has opened at the former home of city chippy Umberto’s.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new fast food outlet opened its doors at the former fish bar in Watery Lane on Friday.

The takeaway, whose mascot is a cute little ghost, offers a range of burgers, wraps, fries, sweet treats, bubble tea and - keeping tradition alive - even fish and chips!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Preston's newest takeaway Ghosted opened at the former Umberto's chippy in Watery Lane, Preston on Friday, July 19 | Ghosted

Menu and prices

Ghosted’s speciality is in its variety of burgers - from classic beef and cheeseburgers to chicken fillet, lamb, fish and vegetarian.

Prices range from £5.30 for a single beef burger to £7.49 for a double lamb burger, while meal deals cost around £1.50 to £2 extra.

The burgers are served on brioche buns and include salad and sauce.

Ghosted’s speciality is in its variety of burgers - from classic beef and cheeseburgers to chicken fillet, lamb, fish and vegetarian. | Ghosted

There’s also a selection of special fries and spicy potatoes to choose from, from spiced fries with garlic, salt and herbs (£2.99) to extra spicy flaming fries (£2.99) and cheesy fries (£3.99).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sweets include bubble tea, profiterole ice cream and homemade cakes.

Ghosted’s speciality is in its variety of burgers - from classic beef and cheeseburgers to chicken fillet, lamb, fish and vegetarian. | Ghosted

Opening times

Monday to Thursday, 4pm to 10pm - Friday, Saturday and Sunday, 12pm to 10pm.

Ghosted is also on Deliveroo with free delivery on orders over £15 and delivery times of around 20-35 minutes.