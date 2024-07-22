New Preston takeaway Ghosted opens at former Umberto's chippy - menu, prices and opening times
The new fast food outlet opened its doors at the former fish bar in Watery Lane on Friday.
The takeaway, whose mascot is a cute little ghost, offers a range of burgers, wraps, fries, sweet treats, bubble tea and - keeping tradition alive - even fish and chips!
Menu and prices
Ghosted’s speciality is in its variety of burgers - from classic beef and cheeseburgers to chicken fillet, lamb, fish and vegetarian.
Prices range from £5.30 for a single beef burger to £7.49 for a double lamb burger, while meal deals cost around £1.50 to £2 extra.
The burgers are served on brioche buns and include salad and sauce.
There’s also a selection of special fries and spicy potatoes to choose from, from spiced fries with garlic, salt and herbs (£2.99) to extra spicy flaming fries (£2.99) and cheesy fries (£3.99).
Sweets include bubble tea, profiterole ice cream and homemade cakes.
Opening times
Ghosted is also on Deliveroo with free delivery on orders over £15 and delivery times of around 20-35 minutes.
