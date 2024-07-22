New Preston takeaway Ghosted opens at former Umberto's chippy - menu, prices and opening times

Matthew Calderbank
By Matthew Calderbank

Chief Reporter for Lancashire Post / Blackpool Gazette

Published 22nd Jul 2024, 15:45 BST
Updated 22nd Jul 2024, 16:07 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Preston’s newest takeaway ‘Ghosted’ has opened at the former home of city chippy Umberto’s.

The new fast food outlet opened its doors at the former fish bar in Watery Lane on Friday.

The takeaway, whose mascot is a cute little ghost, offers a range of burgers, wraps, fries, sweet treats, bubble tea and - keeping tradition alive - even fish and chips!

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Preston's newest takeaway Ghosted opened at the former Umberto's chippy in Watery Lane, Preston on Friday, July 19Preston's newest takeaway Ghosted opened at the former Umberto's chippy in Watery Lane, Preston on Friday, July 19
Preston's newest takeaway Ghosted opened at the former Umberto's chippy in Watery Lane, Preston on Friday, July 19 | Ghosted

Menu and prices

Ghosted’s speciality is in its variety of burgers - from classic beef and cheeseburgers to chicken fillet, lamb, fish and vegetarian.

Prices range from £5.30 for a single beef burger to £7.49 for a double lamb burger, while meal deals cost around £1.50 to £2 extra.

The burgers are served on brioche buns and include salad and sauce.

Ghosted’s speciality is in its variety of burgers - from classic beef and cheeseburgers to chicken fillet, lamb, fish and vegetarian.Ghosted’s speciality is in its variety of burgers - from classic beef and cheeseburgers to chicken fillet, lamb, fish and vegetarian.
Ghosted’s speciality is in its variety of burgers - from classic beef and cheeseburgers to chicken fillet, lamb, fish and vegetarian. | Ghosted

There’s also a selection of special fries and spicy potatoes to choose from, from spiced fries with garlic, salt and herbs (£2.99) to extra spicy flaming fries (£2.99) and cheesy fries (£3.99).

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Sweets include bubble tea, profiterole ice cream and homemade cakes.

Ghosted’s speciality is in its variety of burgers - from classic beef and cheeseburgers to chicken fillet, lamb, fish and vegetarian.Ghosted’s speciality is in its variety of burgers - from classic beef and cheeseburgers to chicken fillet, lamb, fish and vegetarian.
Ghosted’s speciality is in its variety of burgers - from classic beef and cheeseburgers to chicken fillet, lamb, fish and vegetarian. | Ghosted

Opening times

Monday to Thursday, 4pm to 10pm - Friday, Saturday and Sunday, 12pm to 10pm.

You can follow Ghosted on Facebook here.

Ghosted is also on Deliveroo with free delivery on orders over £15 and delivery times of around 20-35 minutes.

Related topics:Preston

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice