The new burger, breakfast and coffee joint Boo are opening a new restaurant in Preston’s Cheapside on Saturday, December 17.

The 55-seater restaurant is located at 3-4 Cheapside. With Boo, guests can enjoy the cool vibes and friendly service that the restaurant is known for, as well as a fantastic selection of tasty burgers, sides and a variety of drinks.

What’s On the Boo Menu?

The menu features a variety of smash burgers including the OG Classic Cheeseburger, Smoky, Haystack, Big Boo, Chick-A-Boo, Booloumi (v), Captain Planet (ve) or the Miami Vibes (ve). Each burger is handcrafted and served on a brioche bun.

Preston residents can also enjoy Boo at breakfast. Choose from a selection of handcrafted brioche rolls with a variety of toppings, including vegan sausage, free-range eggs, kielbasa sausage, halloumi and their legendary maple sriracha mayo. Boo also has a range of breakfast shakes including date and banana, espresso, and honey oats and berry.

Coffee lovers are in for a treat with Boo’s Brazilian and Guatemalan house blend. Serving classic choices such as Latte, Cappuccino and Flat White alongside speciality hot and iced coffees which include Salted Caramel Latte, White Chocolate Mocha and a silky Rose Latte.

For kids there is the popular cheeseburger, mini fillet burger and crunchy chicken bites meals.

Where are Boo’s other sites?

Boo has sites across the UK in towns and cities including Leicester, Nottingham and Loughborough and new stores opening soon in Manchester, Birmingham and Derby.

Boo Preston owner, Ismaeel Waseem said: “We believe Cheapside is the perfect location for serving burger fans and foodies alike, who want great food on demand.

“Each item on Boo's menu explodes with flavour, thanks to our unique take on American burger joint classics.

“All the food is fresh and sourced from British and Irish suppliers. Boo makes sure every aspect of the Boo experience is a blast. Great food and a cool atmosphere for all.”

Where is Boo and what times is it open?

Boo is located at 3-4 Cheapside, Preston and will be open daily between 8:30am and 11:00pm.

