BXB Cottam Properties Limited (BXB) secured planning permission for the supermarket, a district centre and 89 new homes in March 2021.

However, the blueprint for the plot, off Tom Benson Way, has yet to get off the drawing board - and now the company has requested the removal of a condition that required it to fund alterations to the access and internal layout of the neighbouring Lancashire County Council-run household waste recycling centre.

BXB has applied to Preston City Council - the authority which granted permission for the scheme - for that stipulation to be jettisoned, after claiming that County Hall had failed to justify a demand for the developer to pay for the requested changes in full.

The access point to the waste recycling centre off Tom Benson Way, which Lancashire County Council says needs changing in order to accommodate the planned new Aldi and housing development

Highways bosses said at the time of the initial planning application that the works were necessary in order to reposition the access point to the recycling facility and increase the queuing capacity within the centre in order to ensure that traffic still flowed freely once the new development was built.

However, BXB claims that if it is forced to cover the entire cost of the new arrangements - estimated to stand at £550,000 - its own retail and residential development may not be viable.

“We had agreed the viability parameters with all the stakeholders [and] it was agreed that the scheme could afford £225,000 up front,” BXB director Gary Goodman told the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

The developer behind the Brickworks plans says it currently cannot afford to fund the recycling centre changes in full (image: The Harris Partnership/BXB Cottam Properties Ltd./Nexus Planning)

“We have offered to re-appraise the project’s performance once it’s completed and let. If an independent review demonstrates that there’s sufficient surplus, then we’ll put more money in the public pot.

“By looking at it in a flexible way we can deliver the scheme and everyone wins. The county council’s current view means that we simply can’t commit to delivering the project.

“It’s highly frustrating as we worked very closely with Preston City Council during the planning application process in shaping a package of external contributions that their members could support and which didn’t undermine the viability of the scheme.

“There is a hardening economic situation and yet the county council seems happy to forego all this investment, rateable income and jobs.”

The developer argued earlier this year that it could no longer afford to make requested contributions to school places and affordable housing without the scheme becoming unviable - because of the recycling centre payment which it is also now seeking to revise.

Preston City Council’s planning committee agreed with that proposition when it considered a fresh application in March of this year. The Post understands that the authority has now registered the request to remove the condition relating to the waste facility access - but if it ultimately refuses, BXB has the option to appeal to the Planning Inspectorate.

The firm also says that it has commissioned independent consultants to model the traffic flows at the Tom Benson Way junction and found that it is operating “below its capacity.”

“We understand the need to invest ahead of planned population growth in the area, but we’re bemused as to why we are being asked to fund 100 percent of the works when our development will be responsible for a much lower proportion of any forecast increase in traffic,” Mr. Goodman added.

It is the second public spat over the site in the space of a month. In September, Aldi - the anchor tenant for the retail element of the scheme - claimed that Lancashire County Council was jeopardising its new store by failing to agree a price for the sale of a small plot of land needed to provide access to the development.

Responding to the latest criticism, County Cllr Aidy Riggott, cabinet member for economic development and growth, re-emphasised the authority’s position on the matter.

“This is about the developer expecting Lancashire’s residents to stump up the cost of work that is needed as part of this scheme.

“We’ve been really clear that it’s the developer that needs to pay for this work, not the taxpayer.

“We know that people in Cottam want this supermarket – so do we.

“As has always been the case, our door is open and we will discuss this with the developer at any time,” added County Cllr Riggott, who has previously met representatives of the scheme on the site.