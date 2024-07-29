Award-winning retailer Jollyes has opened its latest new store at Unit 2, Grimshaw Park, Lower Audley Street, Blackburn with retired service dogs Purdy, Orio and Norman, biting through a string of sausages to declare the store open.

And inspired by Blackburn with Darwen Council’s campaign to encourage dog owners to do the right thing, Jollyes offered the first 140 customers on opening day free ‘power poop’ bags that even come with a battery-style red reminder when the roll is about to run out.

Right across the UK, Jollyes stores have given out almost 225,000 free poo bags to customers to encourage them to ‘bag it and bin it’.

Creating 12 roles, Jollyes has taken up residence in Blackburn close to Asda, B&M and Halfords and brings a frozen raw food ‘shop-in-shop’ for pet parents who want to take advantage of Jollyes’ wide range of frozen food – rapidly becoming the most popular way for owners to feed their dogs.

The opening by retired service animals is in support of its partnership with the National Foundation for Retired Service Animals (NFRSA), helping them support the care, well-being, and welfare of retired service animals from across the emergency service family - the police, fire, border force, National Crime Agency, NHS and prison services.

Over the next 12 months, all Jollyes’ stores will be raising money for NFRSA with collections matched by Jollyes up to £20,000 that will help NFRSA support retired service animals and their owners.

Store manager Natalie Bentley thanked customers and partners for making the opening day such a success.

“We’re delighted to have brought Jollyes to Blackburn,” she said.

“And in the months ahead the whole team here at the store can’t wait to bring their pet expertise to town alongside the kind of value that’s been making a real difference to pet parents right across the UK.”

Jollyes has grown its store estate by 50 per cent in three years and has had an remarkable start to 2024 winning new investment to supercharge its growth, being named as the best retailer in Britain at the prestigious Retail Week awards for retailers under £250m turnover and making the Sunday Times’ list for the first time as one of Britain’s best big companies to work for.

1 . UGC-Image-337853 Jollyes’ new store was opened by Mayor Brian Taylor and retired service dogs Purdy, Orio & NormanPhoto: Submitted Photo Sales

2 . UGC-Image-337854 Mayor of Blackburn with Darwen Cllr Brian TaylorPhoto: Submitted Photo Sales

3 . UGC-Image-337855 Mayor of Blackburn with Darwen Cllr Brian Taylor at the Jollyes openingPhoto: Submitted Photo Sales