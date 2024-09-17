Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A new pet shop is opening its doors in Leyland.

Leyland Pets has announced it will be opening at 131 Towngate in ‘very soon’.

It will stock a range of dog food for every diet, including raw dog food, grain free kibble, working dog food, as well as its own brand raw dog food available in 15 flavours.

There will also be natural treats, enrichment products and other goodies on the shelves for our furry friends.

And it’s not just dogs who’ll be spoilt for choice at Leyland Pets. The new store will cater for cats, rabbits, reptiles and more.

You’ll find kitten food and treats, frozen rats and mice for snakes, live food, tortoise substrate and parrot food and toys.

Posting on Facebook, the store’s owner said: “Thank you to everyone who has popped in to say hello and shake a paw whilst we have been fixing up the shop.

“The support we have received already has been amazing!

“Keep your eyes peeled for our opening date, which will be announced shortly.”

You can keep up-to-date with Leyland Pets on Facebook here.