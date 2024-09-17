New Leyland pet shop opening in Towngate with food and toys for dogs, cats, parrots and reptiles

Matthew Calderbank
By Matthew Calderbank

Chief Reporter for Lancashire Post / Blackpool Gazette

Published 17th Sep 2024, 15:58 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A new pet shop is opening its doors in Leyland.

Leyland Pets has announced it will be opening at 131 Towngate in ‘very soon’.

For the latest Preston & Lancashire headlines in your inbox, sign up for the LEP newsletter.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
The new pet shop in Towngate, Leyland is "opening soon"The new pet shop in Towngate, Leyland is "opening soon"
The new pet shop in Towngate, Leyland is "opening soon" | Leyland Pets

It will stock a range of dog food for every diet, including raw dog food, grain free kibble, working dog food, as well as its own brand raw dog food available in 15 flavours.

There will also be natural treats, enrichment products and other goodies on the shelves for our furry friends.

And it’s not just dogs who’ll be spoilt for choice at Leyland Pets. The new store will cater for cats, rabbits, reptiles and more.

You’ll find kitten food and treats, frozen rats and mice for snakes, live food, tortoise substrate and parrot food and toys.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Leyland Pets will stock a range of dog food for every diet, including raw dog food, grain free kibble, working dog food, as well as its own brand raw dog food available in 15 flavoursLeyland Pets will stock a range of dog food for every diet, including raw dog food, grain free kibble, working dog food, as well as its own brand raw dog food available in 15 flavours
Leyland Pets will stock a range of dog food for every diet, including raw dog food, grain free kibble, working dog food, as well as its own brand raw dog food available in 15 flavours | Leyland Pets

Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone.

Posting on Facebook, the store’s owner said: “Thank you to everyone who has popped in to say hello and shake a paw whilst we have been fixing up the shop.

“The support we have received already has been amazing!

“Keep your eyes peeled for our opening date, which will be announced shortly.”

You can keep up-to-date with Leyland Pets on Facebook here.

Related topics:Leyland

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice