New National IT Repairs Service Launched by Lancashire-Based Businessman

Ben Swindlehurst, CEO of Asset Disposal, a leading name in the IT asset management sector, is thrilled to announce the launch of a new nationwide IT repair company, Asset Repairs. This exciting new venture aims to provide businesses and consumers across the UK with cost-effective and sustainable IT equipment repair solutions.

The experienced team behind this innovative service offers a straightforward and cost-effective way to extend the lifecycle of your IT assets, ensuring you get the most value out of them. Their range of services includes:

· Diagnostics: Asset Repairs can diagnose any issue with your IT equipment, from hardware problems to software glitches.

· Repairs: Their skilled technicians can repair a wide range of IT equipment, including PCs, laptops, servers, tablets and smartphones.

· Data Security: Asset Repairs can help you recover lost data or securely erase data from old equipment.

A Sustainable Solution to IT Maintenance

With the growing concern over electronic waste and rising costs of replacing IT equipment, Asset Repairs presents a practical and eco-friendly alternative. By extending the life of IT assets through high-quality repairs, the company helps to reduce unnecessary expenditure while minimising environmental impact.

“Our goal with Asset Repairs is to provide a one-stop solution for IT maintenance that is both cost-effective and environmentally responsible,” said Swindlehurst. “We understand the importance of keeping IT equipment running efficiently, and our expert technicians are dedicated to delivering high-quality service to customers across the UK.”

How Asset Repairs Works

Asset Repairs makes IT repairs simple and accessible through an easy-to-use online booking system:

1. Customers book their repair via the website.

2. Devices are shipped using a pre-paid label.

3. Expert technicians conduct a thorough assessment and provide a detailed repair report.

4. Once approved and paid for, repairs begin using high-quality parts and industry-leading techniques.

5. A final quality check ensures optimal performance before the repaired device is shipped back.

6. Customers receive a warranty for added peace of mind.

By choosing Asset Repairs, you will be benefitting from a team of expert technicians who deliver high-quality repairs, making it a cost-effective alternative to replacement. Their services promote sustainability by reducing waste through asset reuse. With a streamlined process, they ensure hassle-free repairs from assessment to delivery. Furthermore, a dedicated customer support team is on hand to provide assistance, guaranteeing a smooth and satisfactory experience.

For more information or to book a repair, visit www.asset-repairs.co.uk