New man at the top for Preston housing organisation

Greg Reed will succeed group chief executive David Cowans who is retiring after 24 years at the helm.

Greg, who is former chief executive of Homeserve UK, and who takes up the role on December 1, said: “Places for People describes itself as a business that ‘makes a profit so it can make a difference’.

"I’ve been making profit for companies my whole career; now I’ve found an organisation where profit creates huge social value, and I’m really happy to be here.

Greg Reed

“Everyone I’ve met at Places for People is passionate about the impact they and the organisation have on customers’ lives, and the exceptional outcomes they deliver. Building on David’s powerful legacy, we have such an opportunity. I can’t wait to get started.”

David Cowans helped grow the business from a traditional housing association into an award winning affordable led place maker.

Its property investment, development and management companies own or manage more than 219,600 homes, operate over 100 leisure facilities, and have assets of £4.9bn.

He said: ‘‘We have made a huge a difference to society over the years, and I am proud of all that we have achieved together as we have developed and evolved our organisation.

"I was always going to retire on March 31, 2022, so I am pleased the group’s chosen successor can start earlier, and I am delighted to be handing over to Greg Reed, who joins as the new Group Chief Executive.

"Greg will continue to grow the business which enables Places for People to make a positive impact to communities socially, environmentally, and economically. I will do all I can to support Greg."

Group chairman Richard Gregory said: “I am absolutely delighted to welcome Greg to Places for People. He is one of the strongest customer-focussed leaders I have met, a true customer evangelist.