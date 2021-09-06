New man at the head of Lancashire's directors' institute

The IOD has appointed experienced chairman, board adviser and mentor Martyn Jones to lead its Lancashire branch.

The management partner at Ampios Management Partners joins as the IoD said it was ramping up its support to help directors to rebuild, recover from the pandemic and prosper.

Martyn is a highly experienced and qualified chair, director, independent board adviser, mentor and speaker specialising in leadership, strategic direction, governance and change management. The IoD Part 1 Chartered Director has experience with companies ranging from FTSE 100 to SMEs across a wide range of industry sectors.

Martyn Jones

Martyn said: “It is an honour to become the Branch Chair of an organisation that has represented directors for more than a century. I’m looking forward to using my real life, hands-on experience of working in, and with, local businesses to support our Lancashire-based members and help them to grow as individuals.”

Steve Bennett, chair of IoD North West, said: “We are delighted to secure Martyn to lead our Lancashire branch. He will be the standard bearer for local directors, providing support where it is needed most along with inspiration through a programme of business events as we recover and rebuild the IoD across the region.”

Martyn will work alongside a team of branch ambassadors to provide local directors with connections, professional development, and an influential lobbying voice.