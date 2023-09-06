A new vintage tea room is teased for Garstang serving afternoon teas, a selection of Tea’s & Coffee and cakes.

Lulu-J’s will be serving breakfast, lunch and cakes and will be ‘coming soon’ to Garstang.

An official date has not been announced for the new vintage tea room but hype is already building up around Lulu-J’s.

With a menu offering an array of delicious choices you will be able to find breakfasts such as granola served with fresh fruit, made with your choice of milk or Greek yogurt, two buttermilk pancakes served warm with fresh fruit, Greek yogurt and honey are just a few of the tasty options on offer.

The new tea room will also serve afternoon Tea’s starting from £6.00 per person offering scones, cakes, sandwiches, and unlimited tea and coffee.

The Post contacted Lulu-J’s for the location of the new tea room, however this is still confidential as we were told Lulu-J’s are ‘not allowed to release the location at this point’.

Lulu-J’s will also offer a takeout option of splendid cakes as the counter will be open for those just passing through.

More information will be soon to follow on the new tea room.

1 . 373473797_697605322236430_4864780186839759509_n.jpg Lulu-J's Vintage Tea Rooms is planned for Garstang. Photo: Google Photo Sales