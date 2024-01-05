New lifestyle brand launches in Lancashire
No matter the journey that people are on, it’s important to recognise important moments and make the people in your life feel special. Monumental moments look different for everyone… So, we’re on a mission to change the landscape of gift giving and what we choose to celebrate.
From Today… was created by a group of professional women juggling the demands of life, work and family who were searching for ways to thoughtfully recognise the moments in the lives of their friends and loved ones. Conventionally big milestones like weddings, babies and new homes are commonly celebrated, but what about everything else? What about equally important moments in people’s lives such as quitting a job, leaving a toxic relationship, or finding a new passion?
From Today… who knows where your path will take you next.
We believe that moments can’t be measured and we celebrate ‘Just because’ just as much as ‘Just married’. Our range of beautifully presented products promote wellbeing and mindfulness, creating the opportunity to stop and recognise each moment in life’s journey.
Save 10% today with the following voucher code: GIVE10