Thieves have struck a new Irish bar days before its grand opening this weekend.

Rum Jacks opens for the first time on Saturday (September 28) at the former Fat Sams restaurant in Towngate, Leyland.

The town’s first Irish bar will welcome punters through the doors from 5pm - and there’ll be free pizza and shots of booze to kick-start the party.

Rum Jacks open at the former Fat Sams in Leyland town centre on Saturday (September 28) - but the new Irish bar has already fallen victim to thieves (inset) who smashed their way inside on Monday morning (September 23) | LEP

Sadly, just days before it celebrates its opening night, Leyland’s new Irish bar was broken into.

Thieves struck early on Monday morning - around 7am - when a rock was hurled through its front entrance. After smashing the glass and forcing their way inside, they snatched the bar’s stock of spirits before making their getaway.

The bar’s owners said they got away with boxes of champagne and bottles of brandy, whiskey and other spirits.

But the bar’s owners say the burglary will not stop them from going ahead with their grand opening party this weekend.

A spokesperson for Lancashire Police said: “This was reported to us at 8.23am yesterday and is being investigated. No arrests.”

Anyone with information can contact the force on 101, quoting log number 0209 of September 23.