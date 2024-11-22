New Leyland barbers teased by locals after spelling town's name wrong on sign
Townsfolk were quick to tease the new barbers for the misspelling gaffe by Royal Fades, which recently opened at the junction of Golden Hill Lane and Leyland Lane.
“It’s an absolute insult...”
“Absolute insult to what LEYLAND is all about. This sign is just the cherry on top,” said one resident, while another quipped, “LAYLAND....Has the town had a name change and I've missed the email?”
The new barbershop came under fire last month after its owner and the building’s landlord evicted former tenants and rival hair stylists Gentry Barbers - Joshua Robinson, Jordan Baron and Mike Coombes.
The trio ran Gentry Barbers for 10 years and established themselves as one of the most popular barbershops in Leyland before they were abruptly turfed out by a new landlord last month. After handing back the keys to their barbershop, they moved across the road into No77 Creative Hair.
Joshua, Jordan and Mike explained the reason for their having to relocate to customers on Facebook.
“Karma is the word”
They said: “After many years of making happy memories, to have it all taken away within 10 days!!
“We will move forward and make many more memories. Thanks for all the support people have shown us over the years and over these past 2 weeks, offering us help.
“Between the 3 of us, we have been through Covid lockdown, bereavements, marriage, and becoming fathers for the 1st time. Breaking the news to each other mornings before work over a coffee — with Jordan Baron and Mike Coombes.
“It's much more than cutting hair. It's a safe space for men to relax and have a chat away from all of the noise of the world.
“But today, due to a new landlord, we are being booted out like squatters after 6 years of building a bustling busy business in a dying area of Leyland.
“This "Landlord" has refused to meet with us since taking over 6 months ago. Refuses to communicate with us. Has no interest in us as people and the families we have, that our career needs to support. All of this so he can set-up his own barbershop in our space, with his own workers.
“Karma is the word we’re focusing on today!”
