New Lancaster branch officially opened by Furness Building Society

Furness Building Society has officially opened a new, enhanced branch on Lancaster Gate in the city centre.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Joining the branch team and representatives from Furness’ head office, Rachel MacFarlane, from local charity partner, Team Reece, cut a ribbon to celebrate the refurbishment of the branch.

The branch boasts a new exterior design and interior layout, having been remodelled to create an inviting, relaxing space for members. The substantial investment forms part of an extensive branch-wide refurbishment programme which is underway across the entire Furness Building Society estate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The event marked a recent contribution by Furness to palliative care provider, St John’s Hospice, which saw the society and its members raise over £1,000 through its St John’s Community Account. These accounts see Furness make an annual contribution to specific charity partners based on the amount of savings held within them by members.

Furness Building Society has invested in a new branch as part of its commitment to Lancaster’s high street.

An additional £500 donation was also made to the hospice’s Forget Me Not Centre in Lancaster. The purpose-built facility offers whole-family bereavement and psychological support services, ensuring all family members experiencing loss can be cared for together in a warm, safe and welcoming environment

Furness Building Society’s new look captures a strategic shift from transactions to interactions, enabling the branch team to spend quality time alongside members to better understand and support their needs. The open-plan space is organised into distinct zones for specific services and bespoke guidance while the traditional counter has been replaced with a meet-and-greet desk to create a more engaging environment.

Joanne Bird, Lancaster Branch Manager at Furness Building Society, added: “We’re loving welcoming new and existing members to our redesigned space and have already seen an increase in people visiting the branch as a result of our fresh look and feel. Members can expect to receive the usual warm and friendly service we have always provided but now in a more modern and inviting space.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Simon Broadley, Chief Executive at Furness Building Society, commented: “It’s a privilege to formally open our new Lancaster branch and mark the occasion with these donations to our invaluable charity partner, St John’s Hospice. Our new spaces realises an ambition to provide more modern and welcoming branch environments that better support our members’ needs.

Furness Building Society and charity partner, Team Reece cut a ribbon to celebrate the refurbishment of the branch.

“Our branch transformation programme also goes hand-in-hand with our digital investment that has provided an app and online platform to unlock new and faster ways of transacting with us.

“Regardless of how our members choose to interact with us, we’ll always place human-led values at the heart of their experience. I hope the communities in Lancaster and beyond benefit from our position as a sustainable, relevant building society for all.”