Hello Prestonians!

My name is Vanessa Sims and I am the new editor of the Lancashire Post. My job is to bring you all of the latest trusted local news as it happens, as well as a digest of interesting lifestyle, human interest and community driven content from across the city.

So whether you need to know if there has been a crash on the M6, details of a court case, or the particulars of a new restaurant in the city - www.lep.co.uk is the place to go. We think we know what our audiences want to see, but my talented team and I want to hear your suggestions on what we could improve or cover.

New editor of the Lancashire Post Vanessa Sims

As a former UCLan alumni and fellow Lancastrian, I know there are many reasons to be proud of Preston. But for some reason, unlike our neighbours in Blackpool, Blackburn, Burnley, Lancaster and the Ribble Valley we are not as good at celebrating it. From our iconic bus station to our award winning university, Preston has a lot to offer. Here at the Lancashire Post we want to highlight Preston as the true northern gem it is by capturing videos and pictures of all the amazing things that make us proud to be from Preston and South Ribble.

To help us we have launched our very own Camera Club to do just that. The club is quick and FREE to join. All you need to do is take a picture or video next time you're out walking/ riding/ or visiting your favourite city landmark and share them on Facebook @https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100092390027287. Make sure you include your name, a description of what the picture shows and its location. In return we promise to reshare them in print and online - giving you a shout in the process!

If you have any suggestions on what you would like to see from the Lancashire Post email [email protected]