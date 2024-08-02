New eye-catching Shawn Sharpe mural hints at Irish bar taking over Leyland restaurant Fat Sam's
Fat Sam’s announced its sudden closure in July, with owners Sam and Lucy Howarth saying the decision to shut was made after “encountering many hurdles”.
The licenced restaurant, bar & grill in Towngate, off Hough Lane, remains listed for sale via Blacks Business Brokers with a reduced asking price of £119,995. It was initially valued at £169,995.
But this week, talented local mural artist Shawn Sharpe was busy working on a new mural for the building and revealed he was commissioned by a new bar which is taking over Fat Sam’s.
Shawn has remained tight-lipped about the details, but his mural might just give us a clue.
A red-haired woman clad in green, alongside purple Shamrock and an Irish tricolour flag? It appears the rumours of a new Irish bar coming to Leyland might be true!
Not much is known about the new bar at this stage, but Shawn’s mural suggests it is to be called ‘Rum Jacks’, with the name featuring on a deck of playing cards in the hands of his painted lady.
Shawn is behind some of the most well-known murals in the North West, including the legendary four-storey high ‘Mother’ in Church Street in Preston City Centre, and the ‘Pauline’ mural on the side of the Northern Way in Friargate.
He has recently been commissioned for a new mural in Tithebarn Street, opposite Preston Bus Station.