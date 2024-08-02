A new Irish bar is rumoured to be opening at the former home of Fat Sam’s in Leyland.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fat Sam’s announced its sudden closure in July, with owners Sam and Lucy Howarth saying the decision to shut was made after “encountering many hurdles”.

The licenced restaurant, bar & grill in Towngate, off Hough Lane, remains listed for sale via Blacks Business Brokers with a reduced asking price of £119,995. It was initially valued at £169,995.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Google

But this week, talented local mural artist Shawn Sharpe was busy working on a new mural for the building and revealed he was commissioned by a new bar which is taking over Fat Sam’s.

Shawn has remained tight-lipped about the details, but his mural might just give us a clue.

Shawn Sharpe's new mural on the side of the former Fat Sam's bar and restaurant in Towngate, Leyland - a new Irish bar is expected to open in the coming weeks | LEP

A red-haired woman clad in green, alongside purple Shamrock and an Irish tricolour flag? It appears the rumours of a new Irish bar coming to Leyland might be true!

Not much is known about the new bar at this stage, but Shawn’s mural suggests it is to be called ‘Rum Jacks’, with the name featuring on a deck of playing cards in the hands of his painted lady.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Shawn is behind some of the most well-known murals in the North West, including the legendary four-storey high ‘Mother’ in Church Street in Preston City Centre, and the ‘Pauline’ mural on the side of the Northern Way in Friargate.

He has recently been commissioned for a new mural in Tithebarn Street, opposite Preston Bus Station.