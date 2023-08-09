News you can trust since 1886
BREAKING
Man suffers gruesome injuries in knife attack
British Museum stabbing: Man injured and another arrested
Simon Jordan reveals prostate cancer diagnosis in powerful message
DJ Casper - creator of 2000s dance classic Cha Cha Slide - dead at 58
Sandra Bullock's longtime partner dead at 57 after secret ALS battle
Coronation Street and Doctors star dead at 75 after cancer battle

New ice cream parlour opens in Clitheroe The Milking Parlour after Kirby Lonsdale store sees mass success

A new gem has been added to Clitheroe’s already bustling high street and it’s perfect just in time for summer.
By Hannah Bridgeman
Published 9th Aug 2023, 08:56 BST- 1 min read
Updated 9th Aug 2023, 08:57 BST

A new gem has been added to Clitheroe’s already bustling high street and it’s perfect just in time for summer.

Located on 2 Parsons Lane the shop is open seven days a week, 11am-5:30pm, serving artisan ice cream, waffles, milkshakes and takehome tubs.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Ran by couple Rachael and Andy McCarthy from Billington, the pair took on the Clitheroe shop which was transformed in three weeks from their long time friends in Kirby Lonsdale.

@milkingparlourclitheroe.@milkingparlourclitheroe.
@milkingparlourclitheroe.
Most Popular

Andy said: “Friends of ours opened a shop in Kirby Lonsdale five and a half years ago using milk from their family farm, the milk is pasturised in the morning and made into the authentic gelato you see here.

"They approached us a few years ago about having a shop here in Clitheroe, so myself and my wife have been thinking about it for a while before we decided to take the plunge and open our own business.”

Read More
New Longridge bar 'LJ's' opens on Berry Lane

The shop serving 20 unique flavours including vegan and gluten free options opened on August 1, and Andy says the reaction from local shoppers has been unbelievable despite the rainy weather.

Andy said: “Come on down and try what we serve, we believe we serve the best ice cream in Clitheroe, many people have already said that to us. We’re able to give something for everybody.”

You can follow @milkingparlourclitheroe on instagram to keep up to date.