A new gem has been added to Clitheroe’s already bustling high street and it’s perfect just in time for summer.

Located on 2 Parsons Lane the shop is open seven days a week, 11am-5:30pm, serving artisan ice cream, waffles, milkshakes and takehome tubs.

Ran by couple Rachael and Andy McCarthy from Billington, the pair took on the Clitheroe shop which was transformed in three weeks from their long time friends in Kirby Lonsdale.

@milkingparlourclitheroe.

Andy said: “Friends of ours opened a shop in Kirby Lonsdale five and a half years ago using milk from their family farm, the milk is pasturised in the morning and made into the authentic gelato you see here.

"They approached us a few years ago about having a shop here in Clitheroe, so myself and my wife have been thinking about it for a while before we decided to take the plunge and open our own business.”

The shop serving 20 unique flavours including vegan and gluten free options opened on August 1, and Andy says the reaction from local shoppers has been unbelievable despite the rainy weather.

Andy said: “Come on down and try what we serve, we believe we serve the best ice cream in Clitheroe, many people have already said that to us. We’re able to give something for everybody.”