Plans to build a small housing estate in a Fylde village have fallen at the first hurdle.

The proposed redevelopment of the former Whittles greengrocers site, on Preston New Road in Freckleton, has been refused by Fylde Council.

Planning officers had been asked to grant permission for ‘the principle’ of demolishing the existing buildings on the greenbelt land and replacing them with between three and five new homes.

Former Whittles greengrocers on Preston New Road in Freckleton | Google

However, they concluded that the proposal did not meet any of the exceptions which would allow for the development in what is a protected location.

The site - alongside the A584 dual carriageway - sits beyond the defined boundary of Freckleton. Although it was acknowledged that the spot is within a “ribbon of development” at the roadside, it was considered to be “fragmented and sporadic” - and not equivalent to the more urban character of the village itself.

Building on the greenbelt can be permitted if it is deemed to amount to the so-called ‘limited in-filling’ of a gap in an area where surrounding development already exists. However, the need to create an internal access road for the proposed properties - and the density of the planned development - meant the proposal did not fall into that category.

A report by planning officials outlining the reasons for their rejection of the application states that it would have been “in stark contrast to the prevalent character of the area”.

The presence of open parcels of land along Waxy Lane - the eastern boundary of the site - also counted against the plans.