Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A derelict mill site in Oswaldtwistle will be redeveloped into affordable homes and a new Home Bargains location after planning was approved.

On Wednesday, Hyndburn planning committee granted permission for Wigan-based MCI Development to build 37 new properties where Rhyddings Mills occupies in Oswaldtwistle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The mill is located at the junction of Catlow Hall Street and Stone Bridge Lane and plans were also approved for a Home Bargains store elsewhere on the site off Rhyddings Street.

Councillors and residents welcome the plans which promise to create more than 100 full and part-time jobs as well as more employment during its construction and fit out.

Conservative Councillor for St. Andrews, Peter Britcliffe said: "I am delighted at the approval of the Home Bargains superstore which will create more than 100 jobs in the town and tidy up a derelict site.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The vacant land, which will be used for the redevelopment, includes an unused church building, which has experienced many cases of vandalism in recent years.

MCI Development’s work will see the church brought down in order to build 37 affordable two and three bedroom houses.

These will consist of 27 two-storey semi-detached and mews properties, and 10 two and half-storey semi-detached town houses, with 67 car parking slots, open space and landscaping.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

MCI hopes to complete the development by September 2025 and says the new homes will meet a shortage of affordable homes in Oswaldtwistle and Hyndburn borough.

Cllr Peter Britcliffe said: "While I welcome the new housing I remain concerned about the entrance onto Catlow Hall Street which will create a four-armed roundabout and I have worries about highway safety as a result."

Despite two objections from local residents, the housing scheme was approved yet came with 26 conditions.

These included payments the developer must make such as £7,200 towards waste/recycling containers and £21,179 towards off-site biodiversity enhancement.