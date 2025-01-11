New Health & Fitness Lead for Jubilee Park

By Linzi Elliott
Contributor
Published 11th Jan 2025, 14:57 BST
Updated 13th Jan 2025, 08:12 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Philip Bedwell has joined the Jubilee park fitness team as Health, Wellbeing and Fitness Lead. Born in Walthamstow, London, and now settled in Woodhall Spa, Philip’s own fitness journey has given him extensive experience in the health, fitness and wellbeing industry for more than two decades.

Starting out as a professional wrestler, he became a competitor in Brazilian Ju-jitsu and a student of karate. This led him on to the gentler forms of exercise and wellbeing with Yoga, Pilates, Tai Chi and Meditation added to his skills.

During his career Philip has worked in strength and conditioning with athletes, bodybuilding, yoga and rehab in London’s financial sector.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“I was drawn by the community atmosphere at Jubilee Park,” he said. “Staff understand that fitness goes beyond the aesthetic into a fully joined up approach of healthy and positive physical and mental wellbeing. I believe that everyone should feel empowered and energised by exercise and be able to move through the world without pain or restriction. My job is to help them on that journey.”

Jubilee Park Fitness SuiteJubilee Park Fitness Suite
Jubilee Park Fitness Suite

“I’m always happy to listen to feedback and adjust our offering to appeal to everyone, regardless of their capability. I want Jubilee Park to be inclusive and accessible to all,” Philip added.

Membership of the Jubilee Park Fitness suite is a cost effective way to enjoy use of the open air heated swimming pool in season, fitness classes and the state of the art gym with the advice and support of the whole fitness team.. Details of the 2025 simplified membership packages are available on the Jubilee Park website www.jpws.co.uk .

The new outdoor swimming season starts on Saturday 5th April this year.

Related topics:FitnessWellbeing
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice