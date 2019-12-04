New Greggs store will open in Chorley

Have your say

11 new jobs have been created at a new branch of Greggs in Chorley which opens next week.

The new shop, at 18 Market Walk, Chorley, will open its doors on December 5.

It will offer a contemporary food-on-the go experience, with seating available for customers both inside and outside the shop.

The store ribbon will be cut at 11:30am.

Dianne Kerrins, shop manager at Greggs, Chorley, said: “We can’t wait to open our doors and hear what the local community thinks. We hope customers enjoy the wide range of tasty items we have on offer.”

Roisin Currie, retail and people director for Greggs, said: “We’re delighted to be able to invest in Chorley, bringing new jobs to the area and providing both new and existing customers with a modern and convenient new shop.”

Shop opening times are 6.30am to 6pm Monday to Saturday and Sundays, 9am to 4pm.

