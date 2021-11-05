New funding available to help Lancaster businesses make the switch to ecargo bikes

The Department for Transport has made funding available to provide up to 40% of the total cost of an ecargo bike, up to a maximum of £2,500 for two-wheel models and £4,500 for three-wheel models.

The aim is to provide businesses with the opportunity to make lasting changes to how they transport goods. Ecargo bikes are an attractive low carbon transport option and are growing in popularity for local deliveries and business operations.

Councillor Gina Dowding, cabinet member with responsibility for strategic planning and place making, said: “Ecargo bikes are the perfect solution for small businesses that are making local deliveries. Not only are they cheaper to run when compared to the costs of running a car or van, but they can also be more convenient as well.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

E-cargo Bike at A Different Gear. Businesses in the district can register their interest in E-cargo bikes.

“Deliveries can be made direct to the door, rather than having to find somewhere to park and then carrying a delivery to its final destination.

“They also help to reduce road vehicle traffic and CO2e emissions, both which provide health benefits from reduced pollution, so it’s a win-win-win for businesses, the environment and local people.”

Due to the volume of interest in the scheme, new applications are currently closed. However, businesses can still register their interest and be the first to find out when they reopen.

Applications may include more than one organisation. In these joint ‘high-street’ applications, a lead applicant will be responsible for submitting the application.

To support business in their bids and also the adoption of more sustainable forms of transport, Lancaster City Council will provide up to 10 ecargo bike parking spaces to successful applicants of the grant, subject to location and demand.

Successful applicants can contact [email protected] for more details on where parking can be located and to find out more about the program.