News you can trust since 1886
BREAKING
MTV Europe Music Awards 2023 in Paris cancelled
Airport closes after plane skids off runway in Storm Babet
Storm Babet claims third life as man dies in flood water
Woman dies after being swept into river
By-election latest: Labour wins Tamworth and Mid Bedfordshire
167,000 people caught Covid in hospital during England's second wave

New food hygiene ratings given to 7 restaurants and takeaways in and around Preston

7 establishments in and around Preston have been awarded newly updated hygiene ratings by the Food Standards Agency.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 20th Oct 2023, 17:30 BST
Updated 20th Oct 2023, 17:31 BST

The Food Standards Agency scores food serving businesses from zero to five based on how hygienically food is handled, the condition of the facilities/buildings, and how the business manages/records what it does to make sure food is safe.

Take a look at how the establishments fared below:

.

1. Latest food hygiene ratings

. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Rated four-out-of-five on September 21.

2. Kim Yin Brookfield Chippy, Langcliffe Road, Ribbleton, Preston, PR2 6UE

Rated four-out-of-five on September 21. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Rated five-out-of-five on October 19.

3. Foxtails Chorley, Pall Mall, Chorley, PR7 2LA

Rated five-out-of-five on October 19. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Rated five-out-of-five on October 18.

4. Bistecca Mediterranean Restaurant, Market Street, Adlington, Chorley, PR7 4HE

Rated five-out-of-five on October 18. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:Food Standards AgencyPreston