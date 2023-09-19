News you can trust since 1886
New food hygiene ratings given to 23 restaurants, takeaways and clubs in and around Preston

23 establishments in and around Preston have been awarded newly updated hygiene ratings by the Food Standards Agency.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 19th Sep 2023, 17:08 BST
Updated 19th Sep 2023, 17:09 BST

The Food Standards Agency scores food serving businesses from zero to five based on how hygienically food is handled, the condition of the facilities/buildings, and how the business manages/records what it does to make sure food is safe.

Take a look at how the establishments fared below:

1. Latest food hygiene ratings

Rated 5 on September 12.

2. Marino's, Watling Street Road, Fulwood, Preston PR2 8AH

Rated 5 on September 12.

3. Preston College, St Vincents Road, Fulwood, Preston PR2 8UR

Rated 5 on September 13.

4. The Station, Butler Street, Preston PR1 8BN

