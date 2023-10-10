News you can trust since 1886
New food hygiene ratings given to 10 restaurants, takeaways and clubs in and around Preston

10 establishments in and around Preston have been awarded newly updated hygiene ratings by the Food Standards Agency.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 10th Oct 2023, 16:09 BST
Updated 10th Oct 2023, 16:09 BST

The Food Standards Agency scores food serving businesses from zero to five based on how hygienically food is handled, the condition of the facilities/buildings, and how the business manages/records what it does to make sure food is safe.

Take a look at how the establishments fared below:

1. Latest food hygiene ratings

Rated 5 on October 4.

2. Mellors Catering Services, Education Centre, Royal Preston Hospital, Sharoe Green Lane, Preston, PR2 9HT

Rated 5 on October 4.

3. Preston Sports Club, South Meadow Lane, Preston, PR1 8JP

Rated 5 on October 3.

4. Volare, Blackpool Road, Ashton-on-Ribble, Preston, PR2 1HX

