David Rivers has joined Cassidy and Ashton’s Preston office as architectural assistant.

David, a specialist across commercial, hospitality and residential sectors, joins the practice from C4 Projects in Warrington and will now be supporting the Preston architecture and design team, working on both residential and commercial design projects.

He has extensive experience spanning over a wide range of projects including new build warehouses, hospitality venues and restaurants as well as residential and mixed-use accommodation, including a niche working on luxury residential dwellings.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alistair Baines of Cassidy and Ashton welcomes new appointment David Rivers

Alistair Baines, chairman of Cassidy and Ashton said: “David is a strong architecture and design professional, and we are delighted to welcome him to our team. He will strengthen our expertise and client services within this discipline. This helps to ensure we deliver thoughtfully-designed and more sustainable spaces for people to live and work and continually improving the wellbeing of our local communities.”

David, who has an honours degree in interior architecture and a masters in architecture, said: “Cassidy + Ashton offers a greater scope of work across many sectors and locations. I have quickly settled into the friendly team and am already working on some exciting projects including the design of a residential development in Preston and a new warehouse development in Ellesmere Port.