New face at county law firm's property team

With over ten years’ experience working across the region, Lara joins the firm from Napthens in Blackburn and will be based at Harrison Drury’s Clitheroe office.

Lara will advise clients on all aspects of commercial property work, covering commercial and residential property transactions and working with property developers.

She specialises in freehold and leasehold acquisitions and disposals of commercial properties, as well as in real estate finance, acting on behalf of lenders, borrowers and investor clients.

Nicola Beneduce with new starter Lara Watts

She will also support Harrison Drury’s corporate team, managing the commercial property aspects of its business sales and acquisitions work.

Nicola Beneduce, partner at Harrison Drury and head of the Clitheroe office said: “Lara is an important addition to our senior team.

She brings with her valuable experience in the commercial property sector, particularly in security and refinancing services and she has quickly settled into her role within our very busy commercial team.

“Lara also has local knowledge of the Rossendale area – her hometown, which alongside Blackburn where she previously worked, are two growth areas for our Clitheroe team. She will have a key role in developing our commercial property services across these areas of East Lancashire.”

A graduate from Lancaster University with LLB Honours in Law, Lara then completed her Legal Practice Course at the College of Law in Chester. She qualified as a solicitor in 2011.

She said: “I was very much attracted to Harrison Drury due to the firm’s outlook and philosophy. Not only its reputation for excellent client service, but for its investment in people and the opportunities I will have to develop my career. I very much look forward to the new challenges my role here will bring.”