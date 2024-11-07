New event set to inspire and inform the Bolton business community

Oxford Innovation has launched a free event for startup and growing businesses in Bolton.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event supports Bolton’s strategy for becoming a thriving business hub in the North West.

The upcoming event, ‘Masterclass: Design Thinking and Creative Problem Solving in Business’ will be held from 10am to 3pm on 13th November at The Wellsprings, the new office and innovation centre that is opening soon to support start-ups, growing businesses and entrepreneurs in and around Bolton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the Masterclass, hosted by Naomi Timperley, attendees will learn about design thinking and how it can change their approach to problem solving and innovative thinking.

Naomi Timperley is hosting the free business event in Bolton.

After Bolton Council marked the successful completion of the regeneration of the building in September 2024, Oxford Innovation is due to manage The Wellsprings on the council’s behalf once it opens its doors later this year.

As the leading operator of innovation centres across the UK and Ireland, Oxford Innovation provides businesses with advice, coaching, mentoring and prides itself on building vibrant business communities.

Nick Brushett, Centre Manager for The Wellsprings, said: “There’s considerable investment and regeneration happening in Bolton right now and it’s an exciting time for startups and entrepreneurs looking to start a new venture or level up an existing business in the town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Events from Oxford Innovation promise to inspire and inform the business community in Bolton, Greater Manchester and the North West, and are just the start of us building a vibrant network within the town.”

This event is free of charge. People can find out more details and register here: wellspringsbolton.co.uk/events/