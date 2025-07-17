New era for Manchester high tech manufacturer following BIMBO backed by David and Tom Judge

Wisla Narrow Fabrics Ltd (Wisla), a Droylsden-based high tech manufacturer of technical textiles, has successfully completed a buy in management buyout (BIMBO), advised by Arete Capital Partners (Arete).

Founded in 2004 by husband and wife duo, Edward and Ingrid Kozaczek, Wisla is a manufacturer of technical textiles, including webbings, narrow fabrics and specialist webbing straps. Its innovative products cover a wide range of applications, including materials handling, height safety, and agri-ventilation systems. Wisla prides itself on innovation; having recently supported the Great Britain Olympic Cycling Team with the supply of bespoke straps.

Its products are widely used across a number of sectors, notably agriculture, transportation, defence and marine industries. Wisla also serves an international customer based, supplying to businesses in Europe, North America, Asia and Australia. Given the wide application and key nature of Wisla’s products, the business continued to grow during economic uncertainty, now generating revenues of over £2m; with 26 people currently employed at its highly impressive Droylsden facility.

In providing a shareholder exit for Edward and Ingrid, Edward will continue to work with the new management team Tom and David Judge. Tom’s father David brings extensive experience in the manufacturing sector, having previously led Cormar Carpets as CEO, growing revenues to over £100m. The BIMBO was advised by Arete, and the transaction also represents an exit for the shareholders of serial investor, DWFCO 9 Limited, who bought a stake in the business in 2021.

L-R: Tom Judge, Briony Fagan, David Judge

With the new management in place, Wisla will be continuing to deliver on its strong growth, with planned investments into new machinery, recruitment and a continued focus on sales and marketing activity. The team is also exploring new research and development opportunities, including trials of embossed PVC-coated webbings for a prospective US customer.

Tom Judge, Managing Director at Wisla, said: “The growth that Wisla has achieved over the last few years is testament to the dedication and expertise of its team, and represents an exciting new opportunity for myself, Eddie and David. As a real heritage Manchester business, with deep ties in Droylsden, we’re committed to continuing to deliver exceptional service to clients while driving investment into new, innovative technologies – it’s very much business as usual. What Edward and Ingrid have achieved over the last 20 years is incredibly impressive, and we are delighted to be the next custodians of Wisla.”

Briony Fagan, Investment Director at Arete, added: “This is a really good example in providing shareholder solutions for our High Net Worth client base. Wisla is a heritage business with a strong track record of delivery in the high tech manufacturing sector and is a great opportunity for Tom and David especially given David’s manufacturing background. By covering a range of sectors with a number of applications, Edward and Ingrid have built a highly resilient business. With David and Tom now at the helm, I’m confident Wisla will go from strength to strength, and I wish the team the best of luck.”

The deal was led by Simon Lord and Briony Fagan from Arete, with legal support from Hill Dickinson (Alex Thow). Advisers to the Vendors were KBS Corporate (led by Guy Haynes) and AG law (Adam Gilbert).