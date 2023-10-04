News you can trust since 1886
New Domino's Pizza outlet approved for Berry Lane in Longridge: A slice of excitement for the community

The Ribble Valley planning committee has granted approval, with conditions, for a new Domino's Pizza outlet in Longridge. This development, located at Domino's Unit 2, 53 to 55 Berry Lane, PR3 3NH, marks a significant addition to the culinary landscape of this charming Lancashire town.
By Hannah Bridgeman
Published 4th Oct 2023, 12:20 BST- 1 min read
This development, located at Domino's Unit 2, 53 to 55 Berry Lane, PR3 3NH, will replace previous hardware store, Swifts.

Domino's is a popular international pizza chain that primarily sells a variety of pizzas, sides and desserts.

Dominos is replacing Swifts Hardware store on Berry Lane.
The application was submitted on the July, 19, this year and after review and consideration, the application was officially registered on August 11.

The decision to approve the application with conditions came on September 21, confirming the new Dominos in Longridge.

The conditions attached to the approval ensure that the development proceeds in harmony with the town's regulations and values, reflecting the committee's commitment to responsible urban growth.

With the final decision made, the transformation of Domino's Unit 2 is set to begin right beside Subway on the towns main highstreet.

The planning application has been submitted by Mr. Andrew Green, with the planning process supervised by Officer Will Hopcroft of Ribble Valley, who ensured that all necessary steps were followed. Mr. Hopcroft can be reached at Tel: 01200 425111 or via email at plann[email protected] for any inquiries regarding the project.

