New dessert bar Honeycove set to open its doors in Fulwood - and they are hiring

By The Newsroom
Published 20th May 2024, 20:15 BST
It will be located a short distance from Moor Park.

A new dessert bar is set to open its doors a stone’s throw away from Moor Park - and they are hiring.

Signs have gone up for a new business called Honeycove Dessert Bar and Café on Garstang Road.

Signs have gone up for a new business called Honeycove Dessert Bar and Café in FulwoodSigns have gone up for a new business called Honeycove Dessert Bar and Café in Fulwood
It will be located in the former site of Baker St Cakes - a boutique patisserie.

Sporting sleek gold writing and a pastel pink shopfront, it looks like it will be an exacting addition to the street.

Records on Companies House show the owner of the new businesses is Suhail Akuba.

The café, which is “coming soon”, is currently looking for a manager, waiters, a chef and a barista.

More to follow...

