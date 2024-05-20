New dessert bar Honeycove set to open its doors in Fulwood - and they are hiring
A new dessert bar is set to open its doors a stone’s throw away from Moor Park - and they are hiring.
Signs have gone up for a new business called Honeycove Dessert Bar and Café on Garstang Road.
It will be located in the former site of Baker St Cakes - a boutique patisserie.
Sporting sleek gold writing and a pastel pink shopfront, it looks like it will be an exacting addition to the street.
Records on Companies House show the owner of the new businesses is Suhail Akuba.
The café, which is “coming soon”, is currently looking for a manager, waiters, a chef and a barista.
More to follow...
