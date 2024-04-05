New counselling service Now You’re Talking appoints Managing Director

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Now You’re Talking Therapy, the newest commercial venture from one of the UK’s leading domestic abuse, separation and counselling charities, TLC: Talk, Listen, Change, today announces that it has appointed Helen Stuart as Managing Director.

Helen brings a wealth of experience with more than ten years in the social care and voluntary sector both operationally and strategically. Helen has played an integral role with TLC: Talk, Listen, Change for more than five years as Head of Domestic Abuse for Children and Young People's Services.

In Helen’s new role she will lead the team in growing this new subsidiary to provide a reliable income stream to support TLC: Talk, Listen, Change’s wider work and to ensure that it continues to help those in need for many years to come.

Newly appointed Managing Director Helen Stuart

Helen’s appointment came when she was eight months pregnant and preparing to go on maternity leave. It was of huge importance to TLC: Talk, Listen, Change, to appoint the right person for the job and so they have taken steps to cover Helen's role while she's on maternity leave and support her when she returns so she can give her best to both her career as well as her growing family.

Now You’re Talking Therapy, is a paid-for counselling service which will be available for individuals and businesses, with profit generated being fed back into TLC: Talk, Listen, Change to help offer support for domestic abuse, mental health, separation and other issues, launching in April, 2024.

The new venture will offer customers choice, flexibility, and assurance that the support they receive is of the highest quality, by being a part of the TLC group with a 40-year history.

Its remit will also include counselling and psychotherapy, relationship counselling, sex therapy, and children and young people’s counselling.

Helen commented “I am absolutely delighted to have been appointed as Managing Director for Now You’re Talking Therapy.

“Good mental health and access to mental health is something I am extremely passionate about and a topic close to my heart for many reasons. Accessing good mental health services is getting harder & harder for people, particularly for the most marginalised individuals in our community. I am so passionate about creating a socially responsible business for good, enabling us to contribute to TLC’s mission as a charity and extend our support to more people.

“As a woman, being appointed managing director feels incredible. But what feels more incredible is that I am 8 months pregnant, about to take a career break to raise another little human. I have always known that TLC is a visionary organisation and seeks to find the best for both the people we support and the organisation, but to be given this opportunity at the life point I am at really feels true to all that TLC is about.

“My mother-in-law massively encouraged me to go for this role, she herself interviewed for her first consultancy role in the NHS, 33 years ago at 8.5 months pregnant. At that time, it was unheard of to give a woman an opportunity like that who was about to take a career break to become a mother. She was given the job, which she continued to do up until she retired. I am pleased we have continued to progress as a society when it comes to women’s careers, I don’t think we are there yet but organisations like TLC make that feel like we are doing our best to get there”