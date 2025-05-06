New Co-op store opens at Botany Bay Business Park near M61 in Chorley
The store opened on Thursday (May 1) with a special ribbon-cutting ceremony led by children from St Peter’s Primary School in Eaves Lane and Botany Bay owner, Tim Knowles.
The new store has created 16 jobs and includes a customer toilet, in-store bakery and Food-to-Go station with Tango Ice Blast machine, hot food and Insomnia coffee machine.
It also has InPost lockers, a bike station and EV charging coming soon.
Kenny Keys, property project delivery manager for the store at Central Co-op, said: “We’re thrilled to open our newest store in Chorley, it’s fantastic to be part of the vibrant Botany Bay development and to offer local shoppers’ great value, great food and a real sense of co-operative difference.
“We’re excited to see our new store become a hub for local businesses and the community.”
Schoolchildren were gifted a fruit plush toy as a thank you for helping to mark the occasion, and to celebrate the launch, Central Co-op treated early visitors to a Golden Ticket event.
The first 50 customers to queue outside the store at 10am were handed a golden ticket with a guaranteed prize inside.
Prizes ranged from fruit plush toys and Fairtrade chocolate to bottles of prosecco - and one lucky customer took home the grand prize: six bottles of award-winning Co-op Les Pioneers Champagne.
Win free lunch for a year
The launch also coincides with Central Co-op’s new competition running throughout May - “Go Premium. Win Big.” - where one lucky Member and one colleague will win free lunch for an entire year.
Running from May 1 to 31, every premium meal deal purchased counts as one entry into the prize draw - customers just need to scan their Central Co-op Membership card at the till.
The premium range includes options like YO! poke bowls, Global American cheeseburgers, Irresistible salads and sandwiches, as well as sweet and savoury snacks and refreshing drinks.
For more information about Central Co-op, including Membership benefits and store locations, visit www.centralcoop.co.uk. Details on becoming a Member can be found at Members.coop.
