A new cafe and butty shop will replace a now closed chippy in Leyland.

Ladies of Cod in Bent Lane announced it was closing permanently on Friday, December 13.

Formerly known as Cod Mothers and Ed’s Plaice, the traditional British chippy reopened under under new management in December 2021, but has now closed its doors after three years.

However, the semi-detached unit next to the revamped Strawberry Valley Park will reopen in the coming months as a cafe and sandwich shop.

Details are limited at this stage but the new owner shared their plans with the community on a local Facebook page, with residents welcoming the new addition to the neighbourhood.

While remaining anonymous, the new owner asked residents to help choose a name for the new cafe and butty bar, which is expected to open its doors in the spring.

Suggestions from those living in and around Bent Lane included Blue Bridge Cafe, a reference to the footbridge over the nearby railway line.