New business manager for leading Morecambe training firm

Darren Pond

Darren Pond, from Preston, will take up the role of business manager for Work Based Learning at PHX Training and will lead a team of nine new training coaches delivering in work qualifications to businesses across Lancashire over the next two years.

PHX Training, which has an office on Queen Square off Station Road, as well as centres in Blackpool and Preston, is working with Lancashire Local Enterprise Partnership to help businesses become more productive and plug skills gaps across the county through training and qualifications. The programme is funded by the Department for Work and Pensions alongside the European Social Fund.

PHX Training will work with local businesses to run three-to-six-month courses such as team leading, business administration, adult social care and customer service, in addition to functional skills such as maths and English.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Darren joins PHX Training with over 20 years’ experience working in business management and 11 years working in the welfare to work sector, including promoting equality and diversity amongst business and in the community.

He said: “I took the opportunity to join PHX with great excitement and a very positive mindset. I listened to several friends and colleagues who had either worked for PHX or worked alongside them and everything that I heard was fantastic.

“I’m already getting a great family feeling, with clear company values and the passion for the learner journey. I am dedicated and focused on delivering a positive and memorable learner journey and have a very strong paternal approach to leading a team. I bring with me a wealth of knowledge and an infectious optimism for the future.”

In addition to running the Lancashire programme, Darren will also manage the Skills Support for the Workforce contract to support employees to gain new skills and qualifications in Cumbria. The contract is being run in association with the EDGE education partnership and commissioned by Cumbria Local Enterprise Partnership.

PHX Training delivers government-backed initiatives including adult skills – Maths, English and vocational courses, NEET (not in education, employment or training), employability contracts, work-based learning and apprenticeships.

The PHX team of qualified trainers also offers a diverse range of resources including offline, online and face-to-face services at six training centres in Barrow, Carlisle, Workington, Morecambe, Preston and Blackpool.