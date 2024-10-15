Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A new board games café will open next to the Market Hall in Preston city centre.

The Dice Box has taken on the former TSB bank unit at St John’s Shopping Centre, facing Preston Markets in Lancaster Road.

The growing chain currently has branches in Leamington Spa, Worcester, Stockport and Peterborough, and will open its new Preston cafe in the months to come.

Customers can choose from over 700 games to play, while enjoying food and drink with friends. The cafe has also applied for an alcohol licence to serve between 11am and 11pm on weekdays, 10am to 11pm on Saturdays and 10pm to 9pm on Sundays.

The two founders of The Dice Box, Trev and Steph, opened their first cafe in Leamington Spa to share their passion for board games with others.

“We wanted to create a space where everyone feels welcome,” they said.

“It doesn’t matter whether you have been playing board games for years or whether you have never played anything!

“Modern board games are so much fun and so interactive that in todays technology driven world there is nothing better than socialising over a board game. Our customers are absolutely wonderful and its great to see people just having fun.”

What to expect on your visit to The Dice Box

The cafe says: “At The Dice Box we have huge board game libraries for you to choose and play from. We have all sorts of games.

“There are children’s games suitable for ages 3 and up, strategy games ranging from short games to longer games. We also have party games, two player games and co-operative games.

“If this all sounds a little daunting, do not fear as we have Game Gurus on hand to help you.

“Whilst playing at The Dice Box we also offer table service from our café area serving beautiful Italian roasted coffee, loose leaf teas, premium hot chocolate, fresh made to order paninis, a selection of sides and much more.

“If you would like to look at our menu in more detail then check out our Food and drink page.”

How much does it cost to play?

£2.50 per person for the first hour, Hour 2 & 3 is £2 per person per hour and 4 hours plus is £1 per person, per hour.

£1.00 per child, per hour for 12’s and under – must be accompanied by a full paying adult.

During term times only, Mon – Thurs before 5pm adults pay £1 per person, per hour.

How long can I play for and how do I book a table?

You can book for as many hours as you like. You can book a table online via the Book a Table link

Chris Hunt, the franchisee behind the Preston branch, added: “It’s a really exciting time for Preston with lots of investment and redevelopment, and having grown up in the area, I’m delighted to be creating an inclusive space for board gamers, in the centre of the city.

“We’re currently finalising the lease, so hope to commence the fit out soon and be open in the next few months.”