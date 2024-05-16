New Bid Director joins award-winning Lancashire firm

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Lancashire-based bid management and writing firm, BWS, has appointed Nathaniel Houghton as its new Bid Director. This latest appointment to the senior leadership team marks the continuation of a period of strong growth for the firm, following their win of the Micro Business of the Year Award at the 2024 Red Rose Awards in March. In May, the team also secured a nomination for BIBAs Scale-up Business of the Year 2024.

Nathaniel started his career in bids in 2016, and his experience includes working for international recruitment and legal firms. He has led multi-national and multi-sector bids for strategic opportunities in both the public and private sector, giving him an incredible wealth of knowledge and experience.

More recently, Nathaniel worked as a freelance bid consultant offering a variety of services focused on making the bidding process easier and more productive.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At BWS, Nathaniel’s role will focus on leading the BWS bid team, and supporting their mission to level the playing field and provide growth opportunities by delivering high-quality winning bids for their clients.

Nathaniel Houghton is appointed BWS' new Bid Director

Speaking about his new appointment, Nathaniel said: “BWS has a fantastic reputation of delivering high quality bids and related business services; a testament only strengthened by their recent award wins and nominations!