New Bid Director joins award-winning Lancashire firm
Nathaniel started his career in bids in 2016, and his experience includes working for international recruitment and legal firms. He has led multi-national and multi-sector bids for strategic opportunities in both the public and private sector, giving him an incredible wealth of knowledge and experience.
More recently, Nathaniel worked as a freelance bid consultant offering a variety of services focused on making the bidding process easier and more productive.
At BWS, Nathaniel’s role will focus on leading the BWS bid team, and supporting their mission to level the playing field and provide growth opportunities by delivering high-quality winning bids for their clients.
Speaking about his new appointment, Nathaniel said: “BWS has a fantastic reputation of delivering high quality bids and related business services; a testament only strengthened by their recent award wins and nominations!
“I’ve been fortunate enough to know a few of the BWS team for a while now, and they are true experts in their field. Their list of clients is exactly what you want to see when joining a business; it’s a strong mix of fast-growing and industry leading corporations, to local and independent businesses. I’m really excited about working with the team, and continuing to develop alongside them, as adding value to the bid process is one of the things I love most about the job!”