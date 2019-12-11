New bar set to open in Penwortham in the New Year

"Penwortham is becoming a big night out."

That is according to the man who took over The Sir Tom Finney pub in Central Drive, Penwortham, in September 2017.

Now Antony Anderson and his wife Stephanie are set to open their second venue, Bar 1260, in the old Bread & Butter tea room premises at the junction of Liverpool Road and Priory Lane in February.

The former Longton man, who was a DJ throughout Preston from age 18 to 20, said he chose the venue for his second business as he loves living in Penwortham and saw the potential for the town's nightlife to grow.

"We're hoping to become a night out destination, rather than a place to go for just a few drinks," he said.

"We've been here two years now and it's our life. The town has always had potential to go in one direction. The high street has a few different services and there's scope to add to that so it could really take off. The potential is massive.

"I've seen several comments on Facebook and everyone's excited about the town potentially becoming a big night out."

Bar 1260, which was named after the year that Penwortham was given its name, will have a small food menu based on a sharing experience and will be mainly focused on drinks, serving gin, craft ale and cocktails.

The decor will be royal blue and gold and the owners hope to create a relaxing and comfortable atmosphere.